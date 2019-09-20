Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

Sep 20, 2019 Sports 0

The third annual Silica Sands Golf tournament is set to unfold tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) and according to a release, it would be held to celebrate the academic achievements of Kayshav and Shreveda, son and daughter of Pandit Haresh Tiwari.

Shreveda Tiwari hands over cheque to Aleem Ahussain in the presence of Kayshav Tiwari.

With the Guyana Cup Open teeing off in a little over a month, the LGC has set out to host seven (7) tournaments prior to its October 26th Open. Tomorrow’s action will tee off at 12:30hrs and will feature Best Gross and Best Net along with first and second places in categories A, B and C.
The tournament usually attracts a full field, and this is anticipated especially as players warm up for the Suriname Open, set for October 4-6. At the simple handover ceremony, the young Tiwaris expressed their support for the game and stated how much they and their family have enjoyed the sport.
Shreveda noted especially how happy she is that it offers opportunities for young women to participate. Nine-time defending Guyana Open champion, Avinash Persaud will demonstrate his skills along with top contenders Guillermo Escarraga, Mahesh Shivraj, Patrick Prasad, Mike Mangal, William Walker, Pur Persaud, Richard Hanif, Max Persaud and Aleem Hussain.
Female champions Joann Deo and Shanella London will tune up for the Suriname Open scheduled for October 4-6. Silica Sands is a local company created sixteen years ago by Pandit Haresh Tiwari, who rose from simple Lusignan roots to become one of the largest exporters of sand to the Caribbean and other countries.
Pandit Haresh has taken an especially deep interest in the LGC, having donated loads of special sands for the greens in an effort to raise the standards of the course and hopefully repeat his victory from the last year when Silica Sands sponsored a tournament.
As always, fans are welcome to visit the course and learn the game absolutely free with a newly constructed lighted driving range donated by Macorp now fully operational. For more information please call 220 5660 or visit the Facebook page lusignangolfclub.

More in this category

Sports

Athletes urged to remain committed as Heritage Games finals officially commence today following opening last night

Athletes urged to remain committed as Heritage Games finals...

Sep 20, 2019

The finals of the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs 2019 Heritage Games commence today in the City under the theme, “Maintaining our traditional practices while promoting a green...
Read More
Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Drink Hockey Leagues Twelve matches scheduled for this weekend

Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Drink Hockey Leagues...

Sep 20, 2019

Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

Sep 20, 2019

Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary dominoes title

Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary...

Sep 20, 2019

Limacol Football Tournament Buxton pull off miraculous comeback on Wednesday

Limacol Football Tournament Buxton pull off...

Sep 20, 2019

Innovation America overcome Knight Riders in tape ball fixture

Innovation America overcome Knight Riders in tape...

Sep 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A crisis of morality

    I ran into an old friend yesterday. We began to chat about local politics. I asked him whether he thought that the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019