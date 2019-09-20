Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

The third annual Silica Sands Golf tournament is set to unfold tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) and according to a release, it would be held to celebrate the academic achievements of Kayshav and Shreveda, son and daughter of Pandit Haresh Tiwari.

With the Guyana Cup Open teeing off in a little over a month, the LGC has set out to host seven (7) tournaments prior to its October 26th Open. Tomorrow’s action will tee off at 12:30hrs and will feature Best Gross and Best Net along with first and second places in categories A, B and C.

The tournament usually attracts a full field, and this is anticipated especially as players warm up for the Suriname Open, set for October 4-6. At the simple handover ceremony, the young Tiwaris expressed their support for the game and stated how much they and their family have enjoyed the sport.

Shreveda noted especially how happy she is that it offers opportunities for young women to participate. Nine-time defending Guyana Open champion, Avinash Persaud will demonstrate his skills along with top contenders Guillermo Escarraga, Mahesh Shivraj, Patrick Prasad, Mike Mangal, William Walker, Pur Persaud, Richard Hanif, Max Persaud and Aleem Hussain.

Female champions Joann Deo and Shanella London will tune up for the Suriname Open scheduled for October 4-6. Silica Sands is a local company created sixteen years ago by Pandit Haresh Tiwari, who rose from simple Lusignan roots to become one of the largest exporters of sand to the Caribbean and other countries.

Pandit Haresh has taken an especially deep interest in the LGC, having donated loads of special sands for the greens in an effort to raise the standards of the course and hopefully repeat his victory from the last year when Silica Sands sponsored a tournament.

As always, fans are welcome to visit the course and learn the game absolutely free with a newly constructed lighted driving range donated by Macorp now fully operational. For more information please call 220 5660 or visit the Facebook page lusignangolfclub.