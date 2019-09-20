Taxi-driver allegedly found with illegal firearm, remanded

A 44-year-old taxi-driver was yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he was arraigned before her for the possession of an illegal firearm.

Leon Anthony Welcome pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on September 17, 2019 at Mandela Avenue, he had in his possession one Taurus Magnum revolver when he was not the holder of a firearm license enforced at that time.

The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Steven Roberts who asked for bail to be granted to his client of a reasonable sum. The attorney told the court that his client hails from 794 Pattensen, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Facts of the charge were presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield. It stated that on the day in question around 09:50hrs ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, acting on information went to the KC taxi service.

Contact was made with the defendant and ranks, after identifying themselves, requested to carry out a search on the vehicle in which Welcome operates.

Welcome made no objections and accompanied the ranks to the vehicle. During the search of the car the ranks discovered the firearm which was under a mat on the driver’s side of the car.

The ranks cautioned the defendant and he reportedly gave them an oral statement saying an individual left the firearm in his possession the night before and he is not a licensed firearm holder.

Based on the facts presented Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail on the grounds that no special reasons were given when the defendant was found with the firearm and it is clear that he had knowledge and possession of same.

After listening to the Prosecutor, Magistrate McLennan upheld his submission and refused bail for the defendant. Welcome was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 11, 2019.