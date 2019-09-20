Relatives of Essequibo taxi driver claim in excess of $100 M in wrongful death lawsuit

Relatives of Lallbachan Bachan, the taxi driver who died in the lock ups of the Suddie Police Station in Essequibo, have filed a lawsuit against the State claiming in excess of $100 M for wrongful death and personal injuries.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Attorney -at -law Anil Nandlall, outlined that the family is seeking damages in excess of $10 M for death and personal injuries sustained by the deceased while in the custody of the Guyana Police Force. This all occurred during the night of the 30th day of June, 2019 in the lockups at the Suddie Police Station, Essequibo Coast under the Accidental Deaths and Personal Injuries (Damages) Act Chapter 99:05, Laws of Guyana.

The document stated that relatives also want $10 M for negligence of the Guyana Police Force; $10 M for breach of statutory duty of the Force owed to the deceased under the Police Act; $10 M for the Force’s violation of the deceased fundamental right not to be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading punishment as guaranteed in Article 141 in the Constitution of Guyana and $10 M for the unlawful deprivation of the life of Lallbachan Bachan, a citizen of Guyana, in violation of the deceased fundamental right to the protection of his life as guaranteed by Article 138 of the Constitution of Guyana.

The family is also suing for exemplary damages in excess of $10 M and special damages in the sum of $65 million.

The dead man‘s relatives had expressed a willingness to accept a $28 M settlement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as compensation for their loss.

As their lawyer, Nandlall had previously written to Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, suggesting an amicable course of settlement.

In his letter to the Top Cop, Nandlall noted, “I am of the considered view and persuaded that the death of the deceased resulted from the actions or omission of the Guyana Police Force. I have so advised my client who has firmly instructed me to institute civil legal proceedings seeking compensation for the wrongful death of the deceased.”

Nandlall noted further that given the recent settlement of $28M being granted to the relatives of a deceased who was wrongfully killed by members of the Guyana Police Force, the Bachan clan is not opposed to collecting that sum as compensation.

“Should the Force be so inclined, my client is not opposed to exploring a similar amicable course,” the lawyer concluded in his letter.

The sudden death of a 39-year-old taxi driver has raised a number of questions amongst the residents of his Maria’s Lodge community Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports reaching this publication, Bachan was taken into police custody, after two arrest warrants were served on him for driving under the influence of alcohol.