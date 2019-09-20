Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary dominoes title

Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Quiet Storm chalked up 51 games to win the final of the Toney Imtiaz four-game Birth Anniversary Dominoes tournament which was contested recently at R & R venue, Georgetown.
Gold for Money finished second with 49 games while Spartons placed third on 44.
Gold for Money won the semi final encounter with 48 games ahead of Quiet Storm on 46 and Mix Up 40 in that order. Quiet Storm pocketed a trophy and $200,000 while Gold for Money took home a trophy and $100,000 and Spartons, $50,000.
Meanwhile, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Mark Wiltshire will be hosting the Heritage Month competition on Sunday at Turning Point. Entrance fee is $10,000 and the competition will be played on a four-game six sittings basis.
Double- Six time is 14:00hrs and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration.
Sep 20, 2019The finals of the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs 2019 Heritage Games commence today in the City under the theme, “Maintaining our traditional practices while promoting a green...
Sep 20, 2019
Sep 20, 2019
Sep 20, 2019
Sep 20, 2019
Sep 20, 2019
The simplest way to define realpolitik without resorting to an academic-styled definition is to put it this way; John has... more
I ran into an old friend yesterday. We began to chat about local politics. I asked him whether he thought that the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been many ignominious moments at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]