Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary dominoes title

Sep 20, 2019 Sports 0

Quiet Storm chalked up 51 games to win the final of the Toney Imtiaz four-game Birth Anniversary Dominoes tournament which was contested recently at R & R venue, Georgetown.

The victorious Quiet Storm team.

Gold for Money finished second with 49 games while Spartons placed third on 44.
Gold for Money won the semi final encounter with 48 games ahead of Quiet Storm on 46 and Mix Up 40 in that order. Quiet Storm pocketed a trophy and $200,000 while Gold for Money took home a trophy and $100,000 and Spartons, $50,000.
Meanwhile, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Mark Wiltshire will be hosting the Heritage Month competition on Sunday at Turning Point. Entrance fee is $10,000 and the competition will be played on a four-game six sittings basis.
Double- Six time is 14:00hrs and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration.

 

