Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prosecution to close case in PI of murdered Craig resident

Sep 20, 2019 News 0

Police Prosecutor Adduni Innis is expected to close her case in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) held against Wayne Anthony Chester also known as

Murder Accused Wayne Chester

‘Sharky’ who was charged for the murder of Purcell Junior Moore. Moore was shot dead during a robbery in 2017 at Craig, East Bank Demerara.
The charge alleged that on December 20, 2017, at Craig, East Bank Demerara, Chester murdered Purcell Moore, a resident of the village during the course of a robbery.
Chester, a 22-year-old miner of 1226 Section C, Block Y, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara is before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where his PI is being conducted.
He is the third person charged with the murder of Moore. Kevin Persaud, 21, of 14th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Selwyn Dawson, 21, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara were charged and appeared in court last year.
According to reports, Moore was returning home from a shop when the men, armed with handguns, confronted him. An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the suspects. This escalated into a scuffle during which several rounds were discharged at Moore and the men fled the scene.
Moore was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police found two spent shells from a small calibre handgun on the scene.
It was reported that Persaud told detectives that Moore’s killing was a “wuk.” He claimed that he accompanied the two other men, but was not the one who pulled the trigger.
The matter will be called again on October 10 next when the prosecutor will close her case.
Chester is also facing four other charges. The first charge alleges that on January 6, 2019 at Lot 1 Conciliation Drive, Tucville Georgetown, Chester while in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Clev Cromwell of articles totalling $512,600.
In addition, it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Chester unlawfully and maliciously damaged one windshield and car bumper valued $85,000.
It was further alleged that Chester discharged a loaded firearm at Cromwell with intent to mane, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.
Finally, it was alleged that Chester had in his possession one Walther .32 pistol and one .32 spent shell while not being the holder of a firearm licence. Chester denied all the allegations made out against him. However, he was unable to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

More in this category

Sports

Athletes urged to remain committed as Heritage Games finals officially commence today following opening last night

Athletes urged to remain committed as Heritage Games finals...

Sep 20, 2019

The finals of the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs 2019 Heritage Games commence today in the City under the theme, “Maintaining our traditional practices while promoting a green...
Read More
Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Drink Hockey Leagues Twelve matches scheduled for this weekend

Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Drink Hockey Leagues...

Sep 20, 2019

Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

Third Silica Sands Golf Tournament on tomorrow

Sep 20, 2019

Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary dominoes title

Quiet Storm claim Imtiaz Birth Anniversary...

Sep 20, 2019

Limacol Football Tournament Buxton pull off miraculous comeback on Wednesday

Limacol Football Tournament Buxton pull off...

Sep 20, 2019

Innovation America overcome Knight Riders in tape ball fixture

Innovation America overcome Knight Riders in tape...

Sep 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A crisis of morality

    I ran into an old friend yesterday. We began to chat about local politics. I asked him whether he thought that the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019