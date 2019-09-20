Prosecution to close case in PI of murdered Craig resident

Police Prosecutor Adduni Innis is expected to close her case in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) held against Wayne Anthony Chester also known as

‘Sharky’ who was charged for the murder of Purcell Junior Moore. Moore was shot dead during a robbery in 2017 at Craig, East Bank Demerara.

The charge alleged that on December 20, 2017, at Craig, East Bank Demerara, Chester murdered Purcell Moore, a resident of the village during the course of a robbery.

Chester, a 22-year-old miner of 1226 Section C, Block Y, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara is before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where his PI is being conducted.

He is the third person charged with the murder of Moore. Kevin Persaud, 21, of 14th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Selwyn Dawson, 21, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara were charged and appeared in court last year.

According to reports, Moore was returning home from a shop when the men, armed with handguns, confronted him. An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the suspects. This escalated into a scuffle during which several rounds were discharged at Moore and the men fled the scene.

Moore was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police found two spent shells from a small calibre handgun on the scene.

It was reported that Persaud told detectives that Moore’s killing was a “wuk.” He claimed that he accompanied the two other men, but was not the one who pulled the trigger.

The matter will be called again on October 10 next when the prosecutor will close her case.

Chester is also facing four other charges. The first charge alleges that on January 6, 2019 at Lot 1 Conciliation Drive, Tucville Georgetown, Chester while in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Clev Cromwell of articles totalling $512,600.

In addition, it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Chester unlawfully and maliciously damaged one windshield and car bumper valued $85,000.

It was further alleged that Chester discharged a loaded firearm at Cromwell with intent to mane, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

Finally, it was alleged that Chester had in his possession one Walther .32 pistol and one .32 spent shell while not being the holder of a firearm licence. Chester denied all the allegations made out against him. However, he was unable to plead to the indictable charge of murder.