Man shoplifts deodorants after early birthday drinking session

An early birthday celebration ended with a man standing before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Edwards, of Alberttown, Georgetown, told the court that he started to celebrate his birthday early and at that time he, under the influence of alcohol, shoplifted deodorants. The man, Edwards, on Wednesday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on September 16, 2019, at Bounty Supermarket, Water Street, Georgetown he stole two Gillette deodorant valued at $2,259, property of Bounty Supermarket.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell in relating the facts of the charge to the court, on the day in question said that the defendant was imbibing when he proceeded to Bounty Supermarket for unknown reasons.

When Edwards entered the supermarket the security guard became suspicious of the way the defendant was behaving, so he kept a close eye on him. The defendant was later seen putting the deodorants in his socks and covering this with his pants.

As Edwards attempted to leave the store the security guard stopped him and the items were recovered. He was then taken to the police outpost on Water Street where he was handed over to the police.

After the court was enlightened on the facts of the charge, Principal Magistrate McGusty ordered the defendant to pay a $10,000, fine or in default he will spend 14 days in jail.