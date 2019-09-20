Man lands in court for snatching former employer’s money

Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

A vendor, who was caught after attempting to escape when he allegedly snatched his former employer’s money, was on Wednesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Forty-two-year-old Phillip Adams, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 16, 2019 at Croal Street, Georgetown he stole $22,000, property of Andrew Blackman.
Adams yesterday told the court, “I’m a psychiatric patient and when I don’t take my medication, I does do stuff like that for fun…I used to work with Mr. Blackman a while back so he know how I does make my rough jokes.”
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail based on the nature of the matter, and the fact that the defendant is known to the virtual complainant. She also mentioned that the money was recovered on the defendant.
According to reports, on the day in question Blackman was standing on Croal Street talking on the mobile phone when the defendant approached him on a bicycle and snatched his money that was in a bag.
Blackman it was reported pursued the defendant who attempted to escape on a bicycle. He was able to bring the bicycle to a halt by kicking its back wheel.
Blackman told the court, “When I kick the back wheel on his bicycle, he turn around and tell me is joke he making with me…” He further disclosed that Adams action is a regular feature perpetrated against vendors.
The matter was adjourned to September 25, 2019, and the defendant was granted bail in the sum of $22,000.

