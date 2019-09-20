ICE agents to escort Roger Khan to Guyana today

Convicted drug trafficker, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, is likely to be deported to Guyana tonight, Foreign Affairs sources said.

Kaieteur News understands that “Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents at the Krome processing (detention) center in Miami, Florida, USA, have begun processing Mr. Roger Khan for removal.

“Mr. Roger Khan is scheduled to be subject to removal from the United States jurisdiction tomorrow, (Friday September 20, 2019 at 7:15 pm, with port of departure being the Miami International Airport, Florida, and port of destination as the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana. His scheduled arrival is at 11:41 pm.”

“Mr. Khan will be travelling outbound on American Airline flight No. 1513, and is expected to be escorted by ICE agents.

“On arrival in Guyana, Mr. Khan would be released into the custody of Guyanese authorities or the local police.”

Khan, who was jailed in October 2009 for up to 15 years, asked the US court earlier this year to release him early, based on new regulations.

Khan was sentenced to a total of 40 years’ imprisonment on three separate charges by US Judge, Dora Irizarry, in 2009 after she accepted the plea bargain agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

However, two of the sentences, 10 years for an illegal firearm possession charge, and 15 years for witness tampering, ran concurrently with the other 15-year jail term.

In addition to the jail time, Khan had to undergo supervised release for five years although according to the judge, had said was likely to be deported.

However, Khan was also accused of executing competitors in the drug trade.

He was deeply feared and owned several properties. He even built a housing scheme at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Khan was considered to be the country’s most powerful drug trafficker.

He was said to have close ties to the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic with the late ex-Home Affairs Minister, Ronald Gajraj acting as conduit for a “Phantom Squad”.

The squad was accused of murdering several criminals and competitors, and others.

Another Minister reportedly facilitated the ordering of phone calls interception equipment.

In June 2006, Khan was arrested in Paramaribo with three of his bodyguards in a sting operation.

Suriname authorities said that the Surinamese police said netted more than 200 kilograms of cocaine – the biggest cocaine haul in Suriname of that year.

Khan was flown to Trinidad, handed over to immigration authorities who then turned him into the custody of US officials.

He was immediately flown to New York where he was arraigned at the Brooklyn Federal Court on 30 June, 2006 on a charge of “conspiring to import cocaine. He was sentenced in October 2009.