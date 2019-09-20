Friend of murdered chef remains in custody

Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 51-year-old friend of slain US-based chef Andre Gordon remained in custody yesterday, as detectives prepare to check his alibi further.
Kaieteur News understands that the friend is insisting he went to Gordon’s home on Saturday, but never entered the house.
He has reportedly stated that he called for Gordon and left after getting no answer.
CCTV footage in the area confirmed that the friend had visited Gordon’s Station Street, Kitty residence on Saturday.
Security camera footage also showed Gordon and a woman, believed to be a foreign national, entering the same residence last week Friday night.
The woman is seen leaving alone on Saturday morning.
Gordon, 51, is believed to have been murdered sometime between last week Friday night and Sunday.
A post mortem revealed that he was manually strangled from behind.
It is believed that the killer(s) carted off money and other valuables from the premises.
A friend discovered Gordon’s body on the kitchen floor at about 09:30 hrs on Sunday.
The victim was naked, and his wallet and short pants were on a nearby chair.
There was no sign of forced entry to the house, but a sliding door and grill door were unlocked.
Gordon reportedly arrived in Guyana on September 9, to train some local chefs.
The US-based chef was scheduled to return home last Tuesday.
