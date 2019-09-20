Exxon shortchanging Guyanese again

When Exxon and Tullow announce that dem find more oil de news cause more people to get jealous. Man in Trinidad write how it look like all Guyanese can go in dem backyard wid a fork and dig up oil.

That was de same country who did tell Guyana that oil don’t spoil when Guyana did owe dem some money. Guyana promise to pay dem wid food but dem Prime Minister, God rest his soul, tell Guyana to keep he food.

Times change. Trinidad glad fuh all de food it can get from Guyana. Trinis coming to Guyana to wuk in de oil sector and getting ten times wha Guyanese getting fuh de same wuk. And that is wha dem boys thinking about.

People who doing de same job should get de same pay. Exxon arguing that dem got to pay Guyanese within de salary scale. That is why a lawyer carrying Exxon to court. Guyanese always getting de nasty end of de stick.

Imagine people coming from all about to wuk in Guyana oil industry and enjoying de sweet and Guyanese suffering. De IMF put out a report how de money from oil will not trickle down to de people in de early years.

Dem boys believe that if de money trickling down to foreigners it should trickle down to Guyanese. Exxon get away wid this because Guyana don’t have a law to mek de oil company declare it salary scale. But de news come out. Dem boys now insisting that de Guyanese workers get de same pay.

De IMF know wha it talking bout. De money can’t trickle down because de oil company got no respect fuh Guyanese. Soulja Bai got to step in. He got to mek demands. He got to demand an equal day’s pay fuh an equal day’s pay.

De Guyanese can’t strike because dem glad fuh de money pun de job but everything got a limit.

Talk half and pay de Guyanese wha you paying de Trinis.