ERC calls for peace and harmony during “this testing period”

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has made an appeal for the nation to remain calm and resolute. The body in a statement said that it “calls on our fellow Guyanese to embrace peaceful, harmonious and good relations in this testing period.”

The ERC comment is in response to the prevailing political impasse.

Making reference to the tabling of the No-Confidence Motion on December 21, 2018, the Commission said that it is not unaware of the ensuing political impasse and how Guyanese have seemingly become more divided along political lines.

In its statement the ERC said that despite rulings at various levels of the judicial system, the impasse seems no closer to being resolved and, evident from some public utterances and through social media, tensions have unfortunately been exacerbated from all sides.

The Commission, however, said that it remains encouraged by the response and the peaceful conduct of recently held elections and has therefore once again commend all involved. However, it went on to note that “it would be remiss if the Commission did not state how concerned it is over the ongoing political impasse.”

And since the Commission respects the independence of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as safeguarded in the Constitution, the body said that it is urging patience from the public as a date for elections looms.

“In the interim the social fabric of the society will undoubtedly be severely tested more so, along political lines. The ERC, not unaware of this challenge, urges the relevant authorities to work assiduously to have elections within the shortest possible time in keeping with the Constitution and the rule of law.”

The ERC said too “guided by the history of the political climate that engulfs our electoral process and period”, the Commission reiterates the need for a collective effort of all to place Guyana first and to ensure that hate speech, racial and other forms of incitement have no place in public discourse.

“Despite our right to disagree, disagreement is not a reason for hostility and division,” it added.

The ERC had its genesis in the Herdmanston Accord which was signed on January 17, 1998 by the then President Mrs. Janet Jagan of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and Mr. Hugh Desmond Hoyte, then Leader of the Opposition and the People’s National Congress.

The ERC has a constitutional and national responsibility to promote cooperation, arbitration, conciliation, mediation and like forms of dispute resolution between all bodies concerned in order to secure ethnic harmony and peace.

The ERC’s integral role, moreover, encompasses intervention to mitigate social tension derived from political impasse, which, if unresolved, will impact negatively on ethnic harmony and peace.