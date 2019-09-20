Cops seek ‘Jammings’ for killing on Kurubrang trail

Latest update September 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are seeking Jamal Bazillio, called “Jammings” in connection with the murder of Perion Bobb, who was gunned down last Easter Sunday on a trail at Kurubrang, Potaro, Region Eight.
Police said Brazillio last resided in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Anyone with information that may lead Brazillio’s arrest can contact the police on telephone numbers 225-3650, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-6978, 455-2238, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Perion Bobb, a truck driver from Bartica, was reportedly ambushed by a group of men while driving along a trail at Kurubrang, on April 21, 2019.
He was reportedly assisting a miner to shuttle equipment to a camp, when the occupants of another truck shot him.
The miner, who allegedly witnessed the shooting, had stated that the killers abducted him after shooting Bobb.
One report stated that Bobb was slain because he had witnessed a group of men stripping a vehicle.
There are also reports that Bobb and a miner had a dispute over a woman.
Police had arrested several suspects but no one was charged.
