China COSCO SHIPPING Upgrades Service To Guyana

Yesterday a China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited chartered vessel made its first call to Guyana unloading general cargo, and making ready to leave with containers of rice, logs and scrap metal.

The general cargo is said to be arriving from China, India, North Europe and Caricom nations, according to COSCO SHIPPING Guyana Agent’s Country Manager, Allan Newark. The service has been operating to Guyana for roughly one year.

He said that while the China based Shipping Corporation was using other feeder ships to the Caribbean, they have recently decided to insert its own controlled vessel operating a loop between Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Trinidad, Suriname and Guyana. He added because of the low riverine draft levels in Guyana and Suriname, the deep sea ships crossing the Atlantic and Pacific must transfer containers to shallow draft vessels at one of the major Caribbean hubs.

Mr. Newark said, “In addition to the core business to and from Asia and China, the feeder service also supplies additional import and export opportunities from the United Kingdom and Northern Europe.”

The M/ V ‘Watermark St. George’, along with a partner’s vessel will maintain a weekly cycle operating at John Fernandes Wharf, Newark said.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of June 30, 2019, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1,308 vessels with a capacity of 105.13 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world.

Kestrel Guyana Inc., in addition to being COSCO’s general agent in the country, also represents Kestrel Lines and Kestrel Global Logistics which offers a full range of logistics services from over 135 ports around the globe. Whether shipping a barrel or managing a project, Kestrel Group’s expertise is ready to serve its clients.