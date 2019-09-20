Athletes urged to remain committed as Heritage Games finals officially commence today following opening last night

The finals of the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs 2019 Heritage Games commence today in the City under the theme, “Maintaining our traditional practices while promoting a green economy”.

Following the completion of the Regional playoffs, the winners of the various sports disciplines from the ten regions will battle for supremacy over the next three days and much excitement is anticipated.

Speaking at the opening ceremony and march-pass which was held last night at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock said that sport is a universal language that brings people together.

He said the Heritage Games have grown from strength to strength over the years and have given people the opportunity to showcase their talent. He wished the teams well and called on the players to use the opportunity provided to educate each other, adding that the games will continue to grow.

He called on the athletes to display a high level of discipline. “You must work hard to become good sportspersons and our aim as a growing nation is to unite.” He urged the organisers to look ahead so that suitable systems can be established to ensure that the best teams from the regions move on to the finals.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valarie Garrido Lowe welcomed the teams and noted that the games have become popular among other Guyanese as well. “Heritage games have reached a level where we have invited the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to do some talent spotting so that the Indigenous footballers can benefit. The GFF have teamed up with us for a number of years and as a result we have players on the national teams,” she posited.

“If you want to go places and represent this country you have to be serious and to be part of the national team you have to exercise sportsmanship.” Director of Sport Christopher Jones also attended the opening ceremony.

Among the disciplines set to be contested are football, tapeball cricket, softball cricket, swimming, volleyball and archery.