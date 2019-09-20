22 percent of women between 15- 64 suffer domestic violence -132 police officers complete scenario training

One hundred and thirty-two police officers are now better equipped to handle domestic violence matters after completing a training course that prepares them to effectively manage domestic violence cases and both the victims and perpetrators.

The closing ceremony was held at the Guyana Police Force’s Training Centre. The training was facilitated by a domestic violence expert out of Jamaica, Novelette Grant.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, in his remarks, noted that domestic violence is a worldwide problem and pointed to a study done in Guyana that revealed 22% of women between the ages of 15 to 64 were victims of partner violence.

The minister explained that the more trained personnel in the force, the better, as they can handle cases of this nature.

“What this administration wants is that there must not be violence in our homes, in our schools, in our communities. So, with this goal of safety and security of the population especially women… you are the officers who will be expected to lead in reinforcing a culture where perpetrators of domestic violence are held accountable for their acts,” he underscored.

Minister Ramjattan also said the fight against domestic violence must be a joint effort with local and international agencies.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, echoing the minister’s statement said the Police Force alone cannot address domestic violence. However, he pointed out that in 2017 there were 2,080 reports of which 1,171 cases were made compared to 2018 when there were 1,494 reports of which 837 cases were made. This, he said, it represents a 28.2% decrease of reported cases and 28.5% decrease in cases made.

“That, in itself, is an indication that word is passing on where the government’s effort to address this issue is felt throughout this country. We are aware also that the Guyana Police Force has a zero-tolerance approach of issues and complaints against domestic violence and we want to ensure that we maintain that posture,” the commissioner explained.

The training fell under component two of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) that seeks to increase the capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in criminal investigation practices and crime prevention strategies. The programme is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).