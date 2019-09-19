Venue for GAICO Construction Chess Tournament shifted to Aquatic Centre

The inaugural GAICO Grand Prix Chess Tournament gets underway on Saturday September 21, at the at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown from 13:00HRS. The venue had originally been said to be the National Resource Centre, but a subsequent release from the Chess Federation indicated the change so players are asked to take note.

Registration starts at noon. Junior players will enter free, while the tournament fee for Seniors is $500 each.

The Grand Prix Tournament is the first in a series organised by the new Executive of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) to canvass top Guyanese chess players to represent Guyana at the Chess Olympiad in Russia next year.

Newly elected GCF President Frankie Farley, is upbeat about the new initiative. “I see the series of tournaments being the catalyst that will catapult the development of chess in Guyana when combined with other initiatives. The tournaments have the potential to stimulate interest to play, knowing wins translate to the opportunity to make the Guyana 2020 Olympiad Chess Team,” Mr. Farley declared.

The tournament consists of eight rounds and the first three rounds will be run off this weekend. Round Four is set for Wednesday September 25 from 17:00HRS and the remaining four rounds will conclude the following weekend.

Each player will be allotted 90 minutes per round plus 30 seconds increment after each move. Interested players can contact Rashad on 681-6000 or Davion on 656-4032 for more information.