Truck driver charged for causing death of girl, 7, at Agricola …granted $500,000 bail, licence suspended

Three months after the horrific accident on Agricola Public Road that resulted in the death of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, the man who was

allegedly driving the truck that caused her demise, made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-nine year-old Danion Welcome, a father of four, of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, is being represented by Attorney-at-law James Bond.

Welcome pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 15, 2019, at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 962, in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Ciara Benjamin.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, at about 16:10 hrs, Welcome was proceeding north on the eastern half of the Agricola Public Road, while being the driver of motor lorry GWW 962 and driving at a fast rate, when he lost control of the said lorry and collided with the little girl causing her demise.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail, but asked that conditions be attached. The conditions are that the defendant must lodge his passport and report every Friday at 08:00hrs at Ruimveldt Police Station until the completion of trial, it was also asked suspended.

According to Attorney Bond, his client would require his passport to travel since he needs to go overseas to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained from the beating he received from angry residents at the scene of the accident back in June.

Chief Magistrate McLennan suspended Welcome’s driver’s licence and granted bail in the sum of $500,000. The matter was adjourned to September 23.