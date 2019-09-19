Trini cooks paid 12 times what locals get on oil vessels

One day after news that a local lawyer is moving to sue an oil services company for discriminating against Guyanese workers, there is emerging evidence of how much disparity there is in the pay.

For example, a cook on a normal emergency vessel in Trinidad could take home at least TT$15,000 (US$2,214) fortnightly. This is 12 times what one worker aboard a vessel in the offshore area in ExxonMobil’s oilfield is getting ($70,000). There are several cases similar in Guyana.

Several contracts which locals signed with companies working for ExxonMobil indicate a lowly salary of just over G$70,000 monthly.

Kaieteur News was told that while ExxonMobil paid the contractor, these benefits are not passed on to workers. The workers were paid a fraction.

In fact, insiders say that comparisons to what persons working right in the region found shocking instances of how Guyanese workers are just not benefitting as expected.

The emerging oil and gas sector was supposed to bring at least decent remuneration to Guyanese.

Trinidad and Tobago, for example, has tough negotiations ongoing for benefits for the thousands of workers.

Overtime, cost of living allowance, insurance and other benefits are among the considerations.

On Tuesday, attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin announced that he was preparing to sue an oil service company, and possibly Exxon, after a client complained of being paid just over $70,000 monthly.

The employee said he is asked to stay one month aboard the ship and there are no allowances.

According to Datadin, in effect, the staffer is working 24 hours, as he has no way come off the ship. He intends to have the court making a key ruling that will speak to how Guyanese oil workers are being paid.