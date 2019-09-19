Titan Table Tennis Club growing from strength to strength

The Titan Table Tennis Club (TTTC) was founded on Oct 2nd, 2011 by Dwain Dick with a total of four players initially and now as the club approaches it eight year anniversary, it now has in excess of 60 active members.

Dick, an ITTF level 2 certified coach, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, explained that Miguel Wong who will be leaving today to attend a training camp in Germany, was one of the first members of the club and he has gone on to be one of the top players in Guyana.

TTTC has grown to be the leading table tennis club in Guyana by leaps and bounds and Dick shared that at least a modest projection of 50% of the current junior champions are from the club that is based in the Guyana Red Cross Society building on Barrack Street, Kingston.

Training sessions are each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 17:00hrs to 21:00hrs and on Saturdays from 13:00hrs to 17:00hrs. Dick noted that besides being tutored by level one and two certified coaches, table tennis also provides an opportunity to relieve stress and have fun, fostering positive attributes such as discipline and teamwork and building self esteem, while developing a healthy lifestyle.

Besides the usual training sessions, the TTTC usually have tournaments throughout the year and last month, they concluded the second annual six-week summer camp that was sponsored by VIVA water and West Field Prep school; over 40 student-athletes attended the camp.

With the ever increasing amount of members joining the club, Dick said that soon he will need a bigger space to host his club. Having already acquired a plot of land in A field Sophia where foundation works have begun, the dream of the club’s own facility will sooner than later become a reality.

Funding for the project has come mainly through fundraisers held by the club with the most recent being the Breakfast buffet that is set for the 27th of this month at Beacons Café on Quamina and Carmichael Streets. The cost for a ticket for the event is $2000.

Dick explained during the interview with Kaieteur Sport that, “Our mandate is to work with any federation or executive body but presently I can say that better can be done (at the association level) but we as a club strive to stay within the guidelines set out by the national federation to enjoy a mutual relationship with them.”

The table tennis coach further disclosed that, “Hopefully, in the near future, we see things change for the better because as a club, everything that happens at the association level impacts the club whether negative or positive and we hope that we see a bit more accountability and transparency (from the national association) going forward.” (Calvin Chapman)