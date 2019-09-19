Pensioner, 85, perishes in Springlands blaze – wife injured after jumping through window

Eighty-five year-old amputee Stanley Brown, of 85 Scottsburg, Springlands, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, lost his life in tragic fashion early yesterday morning, when he was trapped in a blaze that razed his home.

Kaieteur News was informed that the fire began in pensioner’s room in the upper flat of the two-storey building, but while he managed to escape from that room, he could not exit the building, since the door to the upstairs was padlocked and jammed shut.

Tyrese Smith, a nephew of Brown, who lives in the bottom flat of the building, told reporters that his uncle lived with his wife and daughter in the upper flat.

He disclosed that Brown’s daughter had left for Georgetown around 4 am yesterday, and it was not long after that he heard his uncle calling out in a panic. The man said that he became worried and ran up the stairs, but met with the secured door.

“I was playing with my phone and then I hear me uncle calling out for me aunty, so I was wondering why so early he calling for she, and then I hear my aunty hollering. So I run up the steps, but the door was padlocked. I hear me aunty asking me uncle for the keys to open the door, since they does normally lock it, so I run down back the step to go on the back step, but I see the blaze coming through the room window,” Smith recalled.

He said that at that point, he decided to try breaking down the door from the inside to the upper flat once more. Neighbours assisted, but it did not budge and the flames eventually consumed the building.

Smith said that when he ran back in the yard, he saw his aunt jump through a window located at the side of the house. She sustained injuries to one of her feet, but her husband could not make it.

According to Smith, the blaze began during a power outage, but he is unsure what exactly may have been the cause. Relatives said that when the fire service arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

An investigation has since been launched.