No teachers resigned from Sophia Training Centre – Ministry of the Presidency

Latest update September 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport has deemed as “inaccurate” a Kaieteur News report that three teachers have resigned from the Sophia Training Centre.
The article appeared in last Monday’s Kaieteur News.
In a release, the Ministry stated that: “the article, captioned, “Three teachers quit Sophia Training Centre over threats, verbal abuse by students,” is completely false and terribly misleading.
“It should be categorically noted that none of the teachers or programmes quoted in the abovementioned article are part of the Sophia Training Centre.
“The Sophia Training Centre, which falls directly under the purview of the Department of Youth, does not offer any programmes in ‘Furniture Making’ or ‘Electrical Installation’, as stated in the article.
“Further, none of the instructors quoted in the news piece are employees of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport. The Ministry, particularly the students and staff of the Sophia Training Centre, are therefore demanding an apology and full retraction of the erroneous article.
“Under good guidance, the Sophia Training Centre continues to function at its optimum, with a dedicated staff and motivated students.”
Kaieteur News acknowledges the inaccuracies in the article.
We wish to unreservedly apologise to officials of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, for any embarrassment and inconvenience this article might have caused.
