Matarkai’ Sebai Invincible Talons FC defeated Moruca 4-0 to represent Region 1

Sebai Invincible Talons FC of Matarkai have earned the right to represent Region One at the National Heritage football games slated for this weekend at the Everest Cricket Club, following 4-0 drubbing of Moruca in the regional final played on Tuesday last at Kumaka Recreational ground, Moruca.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd, the girls from Sebai continued their dominance in the region and sounded a warning to their opponents at the Heritage games. Despite the soggy outfield and the presence of national U17 player Samara Rodrigues in the Moruca line up, Sebai Invincible Talons maintained a clean sheet as no team managed to pierce their defence.

Sebai dominated possession throughout the contest and Candacy Benjamin put them ahead in the 17th minute off a free kick taken from just outside the 18 yards box. Feona Benjamin continued her fine form as she buried a spectacular double, with her first in the 28th and her second in the 59th minute. Ravina Benjamin chipped in with a brace the 85th minute to end Moruca’s hopes of advancing.

On their way to the national finals, the unbeaten Talons also defeated PK United 4-0, Oronoque 4-0 and Wauna 5-0.

Minister Sydney Allicock extended congratulations to the team, and is his personal capacity, sponsored the playing attire for the successful girls Sebai girls.