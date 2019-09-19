Gerry Gouveia, Desmond Trotman and my country

I am no friend of Gerry Gouveia. I don’t know Gouveia. I think I saw him once in my life at the Guyoil Gas Station in Kitty, many years ago. I can hardly bring myself to socialise with Gouveia, because of what the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry said about him.

In life, many obscure persons with low-income jobs know so much about the dark secrets of their country’s history, and when they die, their priceless facts go to the grave with them. These are people that the country never hears about, because they live in obscurity.

The PNC once had a security rank named Boyce. Boyce did nasty, violent things for the PNC leadership. He was badly treated by the PNC over money owed to him. He ended up securing a job through Minister David Patterson at the AFC office. Boyce lived quietly and no one knew about his violent political life. I think he may have revealed some things to David Hinds. I know what he told me, because we became close when he did security work for the AFC. Boyce has taken his secrets to the grave.

Do you know how many unemployed persons and those from the lumpen proletariat that did violent acts for the leaders in both the PPP and PNC, and those who came from other circumstances and are now in the AFC’s leadership? Do readers of this column and citizens of Guyana want to know about the Buxton crime syndrome, 2002-2006?

Are they prepared for possible heart attacks if they know who had connections to Buxton?

I am amused by the words of Bonita Harris that Ronald Waddell, her common-law husband, was a non-violent man, though I can understand her feelings of protection. But I know what I know. I know what Waddell did in Buxton.

So what has all of this got to do with Gerry Gouveia? I will be brief with the relevance.

The WPA claimed that the plane that took Gregory Smith to Kwakwani shortly after Walter Rodney was killed was piloted by Gerry Gouveia. At the Commission of Inquiry, Gouveia said he shuttled someone to Kwakwani, but he didn’t know the identity of the person. One of the two technicians that prepared the plane for flight is a person I know well. He was a former GDF technician who was openly chatting with Smith before take-off. I would be quite happy to arrange a meeting with him and WPA personnel. Of course, who in the now defunct WPA would be interested?

Therefore, I don’t know Gouveia, but I rejected Desmond Trotman’s attack on him, which had sharp racial undertones. I think I am a friend of Desmond. We have a long, political association. But I see his use of ethnic slurs as having dangerous implications. Gouveia should be allowed to criticise GECOM and the government without Guyanese attributing racial motives to him.

The ordinary misguided fool can do that, but not someone whose politics invokes the name of Walter Rodney. There comes a time when you have to put country before your own interest. I am no friend of Gouveia. I would like to think I am a friend of Trotman. But I am worried about ethnic incitement in a country that I live with my family.

It is for this reason I supported the no-confidence motion (NCM). I have lost solid acquaintances because of my endorsement of Charrandass’ yes vote, but I wrote umpteen times before and I am writing it here again – while I would not want to see the PPP back in power, I believe the NCM opens up possibilities for taming winner-take-all politics. It has not worked with the APNU+AFC Coalition.

As I pen this commentary, I am looking out my window at the future. I’ve seen the future and it does not work.

Of course, I am referring to post-2015. Of course, I am referring to the APNU+AFC leaders. They are not morally superior to the PPP. They are as financially venal as the PPP was. They are as contemptuously dismissive of transparent, accountable governance as the PPP was. They inject ethnic preferences into employment practices as the PPP did. And finally, it is my honest opinion that they are going to tamper with the election results.

I can’t understand why someone would hate me for saying this and when the PPP was in power they loved me when I said it. Why should I not say it when it is my opinion? Why was I a good guy when I criticised the PPP government, but suddenly I become a bad person when I point to undemocratic governance in 2019?

