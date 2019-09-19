Funding secured… First phase of Linden to Lethem road to begin shortly

Government has announced that it is steaming forward with the construction of a paved Linden/Lethem road.

Already, funding has been secured and the construction phase is expected to start shortly.

The 200-plus kilometre road has been seen as key for the development of the hinterland and the increase of trade with especially Brazil. It leads to a number of communities.

Already, there is a bridge at the Takutu River, linking the two countries.

For years now, residents, miners and loggers have been complaining about the state of the road which deteriorates in especially the rainy season.

Initial talks with Brazil have stalled. That neighbouring country, seeing the benefits of faster shipping using Guyana’s ports, has been attempting to find funding.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, in a Facebook post yesterday, disclosed that a long held dream is finally becoming a reality. He said that funding for the Linden-Lethem road (Phase I), has been secured via a grant from the United Kingdom and a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank.

There are consultations on the final designs ongoing.

Patterson boasted that that his Government has done more than any other previous government in moving the roadway forward.

“The PPP is on record as saying this road is not financially feasible (just as they claimed with the recently completed East Bank Berbice road – we will once again prove them visionless), however at MoPI (Ministry of Public Infrastructure), we believe that as long as there is a will, we will find the way…”

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, on Tuesday, it spearheaded a consultation meeting with the residents of Mabura and Kurupukari for the Feasibility Study and Design for the Linden to Mabura Hill Road Upgrade and Kurupukari River Crossing.

The community consultations were conducted at Iwokrama River Lodge and Research Centre and Mabura Health Post.

The consultations are likely to wrap up shortly.

The first phase is likely to be between Linden and Mabura, a distance of about 122 km.

Late last year, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened a single bid for the Feasibility Design for the Linden/Mabura Hills Road Upgrade and River Crossing at Kurupukari.

The project is part of collaboration between the UK Government and the Government of Guyana where some $52B was secured for developmental projects.

The road construction is likely to also see construction of a new single or dual lane fixed bridge across the Essequibo River at the Kurupukari ferry crossing (approximately 600m long).