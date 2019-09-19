Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Fruta Conquerors and Eagles FC drafted in; five matches on this Saturday

The Fourth edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League has moved beyond the shores of the East Bank this year with teams from sister Regional Members Associations being invited to play.

Fruta Conquerors and Eagles Football Club of Stewartville on the West Coast of Demerara have been invited to play and will join Vurlon Mills Academy which has already played on the opening day, last Saturday.

EBFA President Franklin Wilson informed that clubs have reached out to him to participate in the tournament and while the association cannot accommodate all, some have been invited to play which he believes add to the overall excitement of the tournament whilst providing an avenue for the players to exhibit their skills.

Five more matches would be played on Saturday at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara. Following are the matches that would be played and the points’ standings after the first days play.

Day 2 – Saturday September 21, 2019

Mt. Team Team Time Venue Gr.

6. Timehri Panthers Fruta Conquerors 09:00hrs GFF NTC A

7. Mocha Champs Agricola Red Triangle 09:00hrs “ “ B

8. Eagles Diamond United 10:00hrs “ “ A

9. Vur. Mills Academy Samatta Point/Kaneville 10:30hrs “ “ A

10. Friendship All Stars Kuru Kururu Warriors 10:30hrs “ “ B

Fourth EBFA / Ralph Green Under-11 League Points Table as at Sept. 14

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Vurlon Mills Academy 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

Kuru Kururu Warriors 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

Swan FC 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Agricola Red Triangle 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Friendship All Stars 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Mocha Champs 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Samatta Point/Kaneville 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Diamond United 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Grove Hi Tech 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0

Timehri Panthers 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0

Fruta Conquerors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eagles FC (Stewartville) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0