Early morning East Coast ‘trip’ leaves Berbice, Demerara in darkness

Sep 19, 2019 News 0

An early trip yesterday left Berbice and Demerara without power.
According to the Guyana Power and Light Inc., at approximately 03:17 hrs, the L16 Transmission Line which links the Sophia and Good Hope substations, tripped causing power generating units at the Kingston power plant to shut down.
As a result, GPL said, there was a disruption of service to customers in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
“At the time of the trip, the line was transferring approximately 16 megawatts of power. Due to the abrupt and significant loss of bulk power within the DBIS, the generation protection system was automatically activated to prevent damage to the engines at the Kingston plant.”
GPL said that remedial efforts to restore power commenced immediately with the first area being repowered at approximately 03:45 hrs.
“Incremental restoration continued until the final area was repowered at approximately 06:11 hrs. The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

New 2019