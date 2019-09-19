Corporate Community ensures Miguel Wong’s trip to Germany becomes a reality

A dream of training at high intensity levels in Germany has become a reality for National Table Tennis player Miguel Wong, after a generous group of members of the corporate community forged resources to ensure he secured the requisite funds for the trip.

Ready Mix Concrete, who played a significant role, King’s Jewellery World, Beacon Café, Payless Variety Store, Power Producers and Distributors Inc, Dem Bake along with Parents and Members of Titans Table Tennis Club all contributed to help the 18 year-old attend a three-month training camp in Berlin, Germany which would have started since September 1.

It is understood the sum needed was $700,000, and the Guyana Table Tennis Association played a significant hand in helping him acquire the Visa.

Looknauth Persaud of King’s Jewellery World and Ramdeo Kumar of Bacon Café both applauded the Caribbean medallist for his non-stop desire to attend the camp and stated their support comes as a result of witnessing the young player’s passion to succeed.

Their hope is for Wong to saturate all the information that will be on offer in Germany to not only improve his game for success at the senior level but to impart high-level skills and tactics into the younger players at the club.

Similar words were uttered from Brian Sukhai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Finance & Accounting) at Power Producers & Distributors Inc. He mentioned that while assisting the talented player is part of their Social Corporate Responsibility, they too have seen impressive traits by the racquet wielder and envisioned he will succeed given his discipline.

Wong dearly thanked all for their unwavering support and vowed to adhere to all the advice and most importantly repay the sponsors by lending support to players who will be in need of help when he returns.

“I want to train and compete as much as possible and hopefully visit other clubs to get the much need exposure. The goal is to be the gateway for other juniors and hopefully be the link for others to be attend these overseas camps.”

Wong added, “This will be in preparation for the upcoming Senior Caribbean Championships which is to be held in Cuba and to be included into the Men’s Senior Team. Hopefully, there will be trails for National Championship for selection of the Men’s team and U-21 before the championship in March 2020.”

Sachsischer Table tennis club is considered the training ground for the World’s best talents from Latin-American countries. Wong is expected to depart Guyana before Friday.