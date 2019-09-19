Chef found dead in Kitty home was strangled – cops detain ‘friend’, seek woman seen leaving premises

Someone strangled 51-year-old US-based chef Andre Gordon sometime between last Friday night and Sunday in a Station Street, Kitty premises, and police have detained a male friend who had visited him. They are also seeking to locate two other individuals, including a woman who Gordon had taken to the house.

The developments came yesterday, after a post mortem revealed that Gordon, called ‘Blackie’, was manually strangled. He was reportedly attacked from behind.

It is believed that the killer(s) carted off money and other valuables from the premises.

Kaieteur News understands CCTV footage showed Gordon’s friend going to the premises on Saturday morning. He has reportedly claimed that he called for Gordon, but left without entering the house after getting no answer.

CCTV footage in the area also showed Gordon and a woman, believed to be a foreign national, entering the Kitty residence on Friday night. The woman is seen leaving alone on Saturday morning.

A friend discovered Gordon’s body on the kitchen floor at about 09:30 hrs on Sunday.

The victim was naked, and his wallet and short pants were on a nearby chair.

“The sliding door [was] open. The grill door [was] open,” the friend said.

“When I step in the house and go to the passageway, the man lie down in the kitchen with a streak of blood running from he head area, straight down to he foot.”

Gordon reportedly arrived in Guyana on September 9, to train some local chefs.

The US-based chef was scheduled to return home on Tuesday.