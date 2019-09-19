BREAKING NEWS…Proposed February 2020 date for elections in breach of Constitution – ABE countries

The ABE countries are insisting that an elections date surpassing September 18, 2019 is in breach of the Constitution and could hinder their continued support to Guyana’s development. They are therefore calling on President David Granger to immediately set an election date. This development comes on the heels of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM’)s announcement that election can be held by February 2020.

In a joint statement issued by United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn and the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó, the proposed timeframe is in breach of Guyana’s Constitution.

“The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union thank the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for devising a proposed elections timeframe for conducting General and Regional Elections. However, we deeply regret that, by surpassing September 18, the Government is currently in breach of the Constitution following its failure to adhere to the decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on 18 June and its subsequent orders,” the statement added.

“This situation comes at great cost to the people of Guyana”, the statement outlined even as it pointed out that “The prevailing political uncertainty undermines Guyanese institutions, compromises economic opportunities and delays development across all areas including infrastructure, education, health, and social services. It also hinders our ability to support Guyana’s development needs.”

Against this background the statement added, “We therefore call upon the President to set an elections date immediately in full compliance with Guyana’s constitution.”