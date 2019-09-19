BM Soat Auto Sales assists young rifle shooter Tiwari for WIFBSC

BM Soat Auto Sales, one of Guyana’s leaders in the automotive industry, has once again reached out to young rifleman Roberto Tewari with assistance ahead of his quest to make the Guyana National Rifle Association team to this year’s West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships set for Trinidad and Tobago.

Last year, the company played a crucial part in ensuring Tiwari’s participation in the 150th anniversary championships of the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association held in Ottawa, Canada.

The company, who’s Managing Director Rameez Mohamed, is also the President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) where Tiwari is an active volunteer has once again come to his assistance, this time around purchasing much needed sights for his rifle.

Speaking to Kaieteur sport Mr. Mohamed expressed his company’s delight in being able to support the young marksman endeavours to ensure his contributions keep Guyana as the leading nation in the Caribbean on the fullbore shooting range.

“Tiwari has been a close associate of our company for many years, always volunteering his help around motor racing and now that he has taken up a career in rifle shooting we are basically returning the favour in the form of whatever assistance he requires and his journey continues. He came to us and informed us about his new barrel that he had recently acquired and asked if we would be willing to mount some new sights on this barrel for him and we were happy to oblige.”

The West Indies Fullbore Shooting championship will be contested next month in the Twin Island Republic where Tiwari is aiming to compete as an individual and as a member of Guyana’s short and long range teams.

Tiwari expressed sincere gratitude to BM Soat Auto Sales for their continued support in ensuring that he would be able to produce better results in his quest to bring home glory to his country.