Barber jailed for assaulting woman on Regent St.

A 48-year-old barber was yesterday jailed for three months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a young woman in front of a store on Regent Street.

Seon Cholmondeley, of 322 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on September 16, last, at 141 Regent Street Bourda, Georgetown, he assaulted Shivanie Isaacs.

In the explanation, which he gave to the court, Cholmondeley shared that the victim lives a Christian life and he couldn’t keep up with that lifestyle, so she moved out.

Cholmondeley said that a few days prior to the incident, in an effort to save their relationship, he decided to go to a church for guidance, and the pastor gave him a few scriptures from the Bible to read. According to Cholmondeley, while reading the said scriptures, he realised that the victim was “guilty of certain things”, so he headed to her place of work to point out her transgressions.

When he arrived, she was on the pavement waiting on a bus, he then approached her with the scriptures in his hand and asked to speak to her in private, but she refused his request.

He then became annoyed and pulled her from boarding a bus, which had stopped at that time, and told the bus driver “go ‘long your way, she ain’t leaving now.”

Isaacs then walked some distance away from Cholmondeley and stopped a taxi. When the car stopped, Cholmondeley ran to the vehicle and prevented the woman from entering the car.

It was at that moment that he pushed Isaacs to the corner of a store on Regent Street, and said, “You provoking me, you would make me do something that would hurt you”. People who were passing by at the time saw the manner in which Cholmondeley was behaving and alerted two policemen who were patrolling on bicycles.

Magistrate McGusty related to the court before handing down the sentence that she could only imagine the manner in which Cholmondeley was behaving, that caused passersby to intervene. The three-month sentence was then handed down.