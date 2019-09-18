Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

The New Opportunity Corps heritage football 7-a-side round robin competition commenced recently at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast. In the

opening fixture, Tucker Sevens defeated Murl Sevens 3-1. Rondell Felix put his Tucker Sevens ahead in the 5th minute before Azim Fredericks stretched the lead in the 14th minute to hand his team a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Kendray Rodrigues pulled one back for Murl Sevens 21st minute, while Andriko Seenauth slotted home for Tucker Sevens in the 27th minute to formalize his team’s victory.