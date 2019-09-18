Teacher in West Dem sex scandal fired

The teacher who was implicated in the West Demerara student sex scandal has been fired, following an investigation by the Teaching Services Commission.

Sources at the Region Three Education Department said that effective from September 13, 2019, the teacher has been officially dismissed after appearing before the Commission on August 14 to answer allegations of having sex with a 14-year-old female student at his home in the West Demerara District.

While the investigations have been completed at a departmental level, officials from the Region 3 Education Department indicated yesterday that the dismissed teacher may escape prosecution, since the student’s mother has indicated to the police that she had no intentions of pursuing the matter.

However, sources from the Childcare and Protection Agency say that any decision to drop legal charges or investigations would have to happen in a court of law.

There are reports that the 34-year-old teacher initially attempted to tamper with the investigation. he had reportedly convinced the mother to submit a statement indicating that her daughter had fabricated the allegations.

However, after being questioned, she admitted that the statement exonerating the teacher was false.

She was made to submit an accurate statement on what had transpired.

The scandal was uncovered in March, after the victim told another student that the teacher had taken her several times to his home.

The teacher was sent on special leave as the investigations progressed.

In this particular case, officials informed that the West Dem teacher had been grooming the student since entered the school.

For 2019, eleven cases of sexual harassment of students are being investigated at West Demerara schools.

Some of these have been cases between teachers and students, and in some cases involved sexual encounters among students.