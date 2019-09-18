Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teacher in West Dem sex scandal fired

Sep 18, 2019 News 0

The teacher who was implicated in the West Demerara student sex scandal has been fired, following an investigation by the Teaching Services Commission.
Sources at the Region Three Education Department said that effective from September 13, 2019, the teacher has been officially dismissed after appearing before the Commission on August 14 to answer allegations of having sex with a 14-year-old female student at his home in the West Demerara District.
While the investigations have been completed at a departmental level, officials from the Region 3 Education Department indicated yesterday that the dismissed teacher may escape prosecution, since the student’s mother has indicated to the police that she had no intentions of pursuing the matter.
However, sources from the Childcare and Protection Agency say that any decision to drop legal charges or investigations would have to happen in a court of law.
There are reports that the 34-year-old teacher initially attempted to tamper with the investigation. he had reportedly convinced the mother to submit a statement indicating that her daughter had fabricated the allegations.
However, after being questioned, she admitted that the statement exonerating the teacher was false.
She was made to submit an accurate statement on what had transpired.
The scandal was uncovered in March, after the victim told another student that the teacher had taken her several times to his home.
The teacher was sent on special leave as the investigations progressed.
In this particular case, officials informed that the West Dem teacher had been grooming the student since entered the school.
For 2019, eleven cases of sexual harassment of students are being investigated at West Demerara schools.
Some of these have been cases between teachers and students, and in some cases involved sexual encounters among students.

More in this category

Sports

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible...

Sep 18, 2019

Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within...
Read More
Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs tonight in Jamaica

Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs...

Sep 18, 2019

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting U-15 encounter at Port Mourant

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting...

Sep 18, 2019

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Sep 18, 2019

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS First Division Team

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor...

Sep 18, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Round Up

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019