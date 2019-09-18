Sophia youth missing

Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A mother from A Field, Sophia, is appealing for help to find her son, missing over a month ago.
Ijhfar John, 20, of Lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, left home on August 6, 2019, and never returned.
His mother filed a report with the police after she failed to contact him.
Anyone with information on Ijhfar John’s whereabouts can contact his mother, Lynette McKay on 614-2574, or his brother on 667-6253.
