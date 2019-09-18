Ram Jattan go to New York to eat and get protest

When a government vehicle ketch fire while driving it tells a lot about maintenance. De odda day dem boys read how Uncle Freddie start talking bout new vehicle wha some government ministers buy.

Knowing Uncle Freddie he didn’t check to see if was de ministry that buy it or de minister. Anyhow, when de vehicle ketch fire pun de Rupert Craig Highway dem boys realize that two things people shouldn’t have and one of dem is old cars.

Two men was driving. Wheh dem was going only dem know but dem was driving. Dem boys don’t know if de driver feel de heat by he foot but he stop de car and run out. De passenger run out too and head fuh de seawall.

Is a long time people ain’t see a car burn so. But unlike de movies, when cars ketch fire and burn up dem don’t explode. But de fire had to burn fuh a long time because de fire service reach and it was still burning.

Anodda thing that ketch dem boys attention was de news that people want Soulja Bai to tell GECOM when he want elections. Soulja Bai know that he can’t give GECOM elections in de same way how way back when Jagdeo did know that he can’t tell GECOM what to do.

And de poor chairperson seeing all these things and trying to tell everybody that she trying she best. People want elections and some of dem don’t care if de elections spoil de Christmas like how Charran Rass spoil Christmas fuh some people last year.

And this determination fuh elections is not only in Guyana. People who can’t vote and some of whom can’t come home picketing in New York fuh elections. Ram Jattan go to New York fuh twin Georgetown wid New York. He walk wid de Mayor.

De meeting place was not secret suh nuff people tun up wid placards. De funny thing is that de protest did not cut dem boys appetite. By de time dem come out de protesters gone home.

Talk half and wait fuh more action.