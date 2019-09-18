Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting U-15 encounter at Port Mourant

Rampertab Ramnauth took the lone initiative with a solid 87 not out and the Man of the Match Trophy Stall award for his effort. Other main

Former Guyana and West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin hands over the winning Trophy Stall Trophy to present Guyana and West Indies under-15 player, Rampertab Ramnauth, Captain of Port Mourant.

contributors were Salim Khan 7 runs, Rampersaud Ramnauth 7 runs, B. Harripersaud 7 runs, R. Bharat 7 runs as Port Mourant chasing 139-6 scored by DCC made 140 for 6 in 37 overs to claim victory.
Bowling for DCC: K. Caesar bowled 8 overs took 2 wickets for 19 runs, Jerry Hohenkirk 6 overs 2 wickets for 33 runs, Romeo Deonarain 8 overs 1 wicket for 16 runs and W. Allen 5 overs 1 wicket for 22 runs.
DCC batted first and made 139 for 6 wickets off the allotted 40 overs. Romeo Deonarain retired hurt for 32 runs, Jonatan Van Lange 20 runs, Jaden Cambell 17, Jerry Hohenkirk 16, Maheen Khan 15 not out were the main contributors. Bowling for Port Mourant, Salim Kham 8 overs 18 runs 3 wickets and Rampertab Ramnauth 8 overs 25 runs 2 wickets.
Trophies presented were donated by the Trophy Stall, Port Mourant Branch.

New 2019