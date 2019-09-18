Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS First Division Team

“On behalf of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS First Division Team, I would like to reassure Namilco that we would represent your

brand with pride, passion, dedication and most importantly results. The First Division Team as it has done in the last twenty eight years would achieve success via a simple formula of sheer hard work, dedication and team unity. That Namilco Thunderbolt Flour brand would be promoted throughout the Ancient County and it is our hope that this sponsorship would be a long tern one.” Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, at a simple presentation Ceremony to induct the National Milling Company as the official sponsor of the Club’s First Division Team under its Thunderbolt Flour brand.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club First Division Team was sponsored by Gizmos & Gadgets for the last nine years but would now be known as the Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour Team. Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club first played First Division cricket in January 1992 and since then has won over forty tournaments and has produced dozens of players for Berbice and Guyana and the West Indies including Test Player Assad Fudadin, ODI Player Royston Crandon, Sixes Player Esuan Crandon, Clinton Pestano, Neil Williams, Shawn Grant, Dominique Rikhi, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Eon Hooper, Delbert Hicks among others.

Shabika Gajnabi and Sheneta Grimmond who last week made their International Debut versus Australia are also products of

the well structured RHTYSC Developmental Programme.

Former National Unber-19 Captain Shawn Pereira is the Captain of the Team, while Amazon Warriors’ Clinton Pestano would serve as his Deputy. Exciting youth players Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Nicholas Lawson, Kevin Sueraj, Doorsammy Mahadeo, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jeremy Sandia are all part of the 2019 line up and would offer support to Pereira, Pestano, Eon Hooper, Delbert Hicks, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Kevin Sinclair, Surendra Kissoonlall and Sylus Tyndall.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club also has plans to feature some of its Female West Indies Players at the First Division level against weaker teams as part of its development programme. The team would be under the Management of RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu and Executive Members Keith Hicks, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Namilco Thunderbolt Team would also undertake dozens of personal projects under the sub-headings of Education, Charity, Anti-Drugs, Anti-Suicide, sports, Support to Senior Citizens, Anti-Alcohol and Religion among others.

Namilco Managing Director Bert Sukhai told the thirteen players present at the Launching that his Company was proud to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and that he expected them to be disciplined at all times. He expressed confidence that the team would be a perfect representative of the Thunderbolt Flour brand. Namilco, he stated strongly believed in investing in sports and education. The Company, which was founded in 1969, is a strong supporter of sports in Guyana especially football and cricket.