M&CC proposes 20/40 Master Development Plan for Capital City

Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Deputy-Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore has presented a 20/40 Master Development Plan for the Capital City. This initiative is expected to see a major transformation within Georgetown.
According to the Deputy-Mayor, the comprehensive information disclosed, forms part of a larger report from the country’s National Capital Planning Commission and will see the collaboration of the Mayor and City Council, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure among other governmental agencies and entities, working to achieve one goal. “The vision of this plan speaks to where Georgetown is today and what we intend to achieve,” Mentore told media operatives, during a press briefing on Tuesday.
The plan proposes critical development in several areas including geographically; the expansion of Georgetown beyond Cummings Lodge and Agricola. He said it seeks to expand the limits of Georgetown to Good Hope on the East and Soesdyke junction to the South, Patentia to the South, and Crane to the West.
Also, the plan suggests riverfront development, which connects the riverfront to other public spaces. The Deputy-Mayor noted that the project proposes the zoning of land in five categories; industrial, residential, commercial, institutional, recreational and mixed zones. Each zone shall have specific developmental, building and environmental standards.
Furthermore, the document outlines details to transform Georgetown into a City that is green and promotes the safety and security of its populace, to consider traffic management; road designs, bridges and interactions. An important aspect of the plan is that it seeks to encourage investors and promote business.
“We are still brainstorming, we are still at the embryonic stage of these particular developments; however, with the advent of oil and gas, which we are cognisant that it will a lot of industrial components to this development. The Central Government has been doing their part, but we as the City Council have our role to play in this transformational drive,” Deputy Mayor Mentore stated.
(A DPI release)
