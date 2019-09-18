Magistrate remands ‘gunman’ accused of trying to set victims alight

Thirty-one-year-old Marlon Carter was remanded yesterday on a charge of robbery under arms and on an attempted robbery charge, during which he had allegedly tried to set his victims alight.

The clothes vendor, of Lot 133 Post Office Street, Grove East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Carter, with bruises on his face, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is alleged that on August 24, 2019, the accused was at Five-Star Backdam, North West District, when he robbed Kumar Nankumar of raw gold valued at $900,000.

According to reports, Nankumar had collected his salary and was at a shop, when Carter struck him at the back of his head with a gun.

Nandkumar collapsed and Carter relieved his victim of 58.3 pennyweight of raw gold.

It was also alleged that on September 11, 2019, at Five-Star Backdam, Northwest, Carter, again carrying a firearm, he tried to rob Zamal Poliah.

Poliah and three of his employees were on two all-terrain vehicles when Carter allegedly pointed a gun at them. He allegedly then told the men to hand over their valuables.

When the men refused, Carter allegedly attempted to douse the men with gasoline and set them alight.

But while Poliah’s employees were begging to be spared, Poliah reportedly attacked Carter causing him to fall.

The men managed to subdue Carter and handed him over to the police.

The defendant was arrested and later charged.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the serious nature of the offences.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Carter to prison until November 4, 2019.