Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt vehicle bursts into flames on E.C.D. public road

Sep 18, 2019 News 0

A government vehicle attached to the Central Planning and Housing Authority, under the Ministry of Communities, went up in flames on the Rupert Craig Highway, around 15:30hrs yesterday afternoon.

The gov’t vehicle in flames

According to information reaching this publication, the vehicle bearing registration number PNN 7686 was proceeding up the East Coast Demerara highway, when the mishap occurred near the Rubis Gas Station.
The driver, Wilbert Mingo saw smoke emanating from the bonnet of the vehicle. Terrified that the vehicle would have exploded, the driver and the passenger, Daniel Persaud, quickly exited the pick-up, after which it became engulfed in flames. Both of the men escaped unhurt.
The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and the fire was quickly extinguished.
This has been the fifth vehicular fire that has occurred for the year of 2019.
At the time of those initial fires, persons were pointing fingers at the fuel used by those drivers, but representatives from local gas suppliers refuted those claims. Officials from the ministry reported that they would be releasing a statement on yesterday’s fiery happenings.

More in this category

Sports

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible...

Sep 18, 2019

Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within...
Read More
Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs tonight in Jamaica

Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs...

Sep 18, 2019

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting U-15 encounter at Port Mourant

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting...

Sep 18, 2019

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Sep 18, 2019

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS First Division Team

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor...

Sep 18, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Round Up

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019