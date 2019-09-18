Govt vehicle bursts into flames on E.C.D. public road

A government vehicle attached to the Central Planning and Housing Authority, under the Ministry of Communities, went up in flames on the Rupert Craig Highway, around 15:30hrs yesterday afternoon.

According to information reaching this publication, the vehicle bearing registration number PNN 7686 was proceeding up the East Coast Demerara highway, when the mishap occurred near the Rubis Gas Station.

The driver, Wilbert Mingo saw smoke emanating from the bonnet of the vehicle. Terrified that the vehicle would have exploded, the driver and the passenger, Daniel Persaud, quickly exited the pick-up, after which it became engulfed in flames. Both of the men escaped unhurt.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and the fire was quickly extinguished.

This has been the fifth vehicular fire that has occurred for the year of 2019.

At the time of those initial fires, persons were pointing fingers at the fuel used by those drivers, but representatives from local gas suppliers refuted those claims. Officials from the ministry reported that they would be releasing a statement on yesterday’s fiery happenings.