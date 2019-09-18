Disciplinary action recommended against Crime Chief Alves

Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Office for Professional Responsibility (OPR) has reportedly made recommendations for disciplinary action to be taken against deputy Police Commissioner Lyndon Alves.
This is following the probe into allegations made against the suspended Crime Chief.
Kaieteur News understands that the findings of the probe provided investigators with a foundation to recommend that Alves be disciplined.
According to a source, enough information was gathered and recommendations were made which would have led to “a certain course of action.”
Police Commissioner Leslie James recently told the media that Alves had been ‘cleared of any criminal conduct.”
He had however said that the Deputy Police Commissioner remains on administrative leave as the Force investigates other issues relating to him.
Some of the ranks who provided statements to the investigators said that they are disappointed with the outcome of the investigation.
“I am not satisfied, but they said they have to deal with some internal matters, so I am waiting to see how that plays out.”
Over a dozen ranks had provided statements to the Office of Professional Responsibility.
The allegations also tied several junior ranks in Berbice to criminal activities.
It was alleged that one detective was in cahoots with now-dead criminal Kelvin Shivgobin, called ‘Kelly’. The detective’s phone number was reportedly found in the call log of Shivgobin’s phone on the day the bandit and two others were slain in a confrontation with police at Black Bush Polder.
There were also allegations that another detective and other ranks were “collecting packages” from questionable characters. The ranks remain on duty.
