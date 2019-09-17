Who think Guyana got any anti-corruption advocates

A major media house looking fuh anti-corruption people. De BBC start dis approach many years ago when it was looking to award people who reach out to help de disadvantaged. De Waterfalls paper did get into de act and actually submit some names.

Dis time de paper can’t even think of one name. Is not dat it ain’t trying. Dem boys decide to look at de thing in categories. Dem start wid politicians and couldn’t find one. One African politician tell de BBC dat somebody offer him $15 million and he refuse.

Dem boys dem decide dat if somebody offer a Guyana politician $15,000 he gon tek it. Guyana is known fuh bribe-taking suh de politicians get ruled out.

Dem tun to all de people who does talk and who dem reporters describing as anti-corruption advocates. Not one of dem qualify. In fact, dem boys know people who start off talking bout corruption, suddenly get quiet. Dem boys wonder why.

Somebody suggest de pastors, pandits and Moulvis. Dat suggestion mek dem boys choke.

Dem boys can’t understand how people can talk about anti-corruption. People got more money than dem can spend and dem would still stretch out dem hand fuh collect more. Nuff of dem does buy things from de underground once it cheaper than de goods pon de regular market.

Perhaps de only place to find anti-corruption people is in de maternity ward. And dem boys ain’t talking bout de mothers. Dem talking bout de newborn baby who ain’t familiar wid de surroundings.

Why de BBC got to embarrass Guyana? Dem boys think is because Tullow deh in de country and was able to get de government to sign a jokey one per cent royalty which Tullow can reclaim. De BBC know something happen in Guyana, dat is why it start dis embarrassment bout looking fuh anti-corruption advocates in Guyana.

Talk half and don’t hope to find any.