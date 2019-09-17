Venezuelan teen killed, body found in creek

A Venezuelan teenager is dead after reportedly coming to the defence of his sister.

According to police, the teen’s body was found in the Tabatinga Creek, Region Nine.

The suspect is alleged to have been sexually harassing the teen’s sister.

The police in a statement said it is investigating an alleged murder committed on Alberto Inima, 16.

The incident would have occurred on Sunday at about 04:00h.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the deceased and the suspect were at a shop, when an argument ensued and they subsequently left.”

Inima was found with wounds about his body in Tabatinga Creek. He was taken to Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said the suspect was being questioned.

Scores of Venezuelans have made Lethem, a town that borders with Brazil, their home, fleeing from hardships in their homeland.

Meanwhile, the police also said that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Doreian Brown, of Waramadong Village, Kamarang River, Region 7, which occurred about 19:30hrs Sunday, at Waramadong.

Police said that the deceased was taken to Waramadong Health Centre, for a wound to his upper arm. He died while receiving treatment. No arrests have been made.