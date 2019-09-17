Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall onboard with WCC for T20 tourney

Sep 17, 2019 Sports 0

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for the staging of a T20 competition in the Essequibo river island.

Kaieteur News Sports Journalist Zaheer Mohamed (right) and Bryan Sealey of Trophy Stall display the trophies.

The competition has attracted seven teams; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers, Noitgedacht SC, Zeelandia and Maria’s Pleasure.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport at a simple presentation ceremony which was held on Friday last at the entity’s Bourda Market location, proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, said, he is happy to contribute towards the development of the sport there and wished the teams well. Sunich added that he is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament.
In an invited comment, Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Sunich and informed that the tournament will commence on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mohamed explained that sponsorship is important for the development of the game and is calling on other businesses for support as they work to give the players much exposure. The teams will be divided into two groups with the top two teams going through to the semi finals.

