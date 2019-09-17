Seventh Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship launched

Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association along with the Nasir & Nasir Company Limited on
September 6th, 2019 launched the 7th Edition of the Bakewell Junior Open Championships.
The late CEO of Bakewell, Mr. Naeem Nasir founder of Bakewell, who was a committed supporter of junior sports development and an avid tennis player, originated the competition which is kept alive in his honour by his successors at Bakewell.
Bakewell Representative Mr. Jacob Nanan at the opening ceremony said that, “The company is always pleased to sponsor the event to ensure continued junior sport development and give young players opportunities to compete.”
The competition is set to run up to September 21st. It features players in the U12, U14 and U18 categories. Matches are scheduled to be played both at the National Racquet Centre and the Le Ressouvenir Tennis court on weekends.
