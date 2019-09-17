Porter charged for stealing 30 bottles of rum

Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty-three-year-old Indal Sheobalis was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to a break and enter charge, in which he allegedly stole a quantity of alcohol and a sum of cash.
Sheobalis told the court that he hails from Supenaam Village, Essequibo Coast, where he lives with his mother, father and eleven-year-old sister. He said that he left Essequibo to go and work in the interior to provide for his family.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 13, 2019, at Itaballi Landing, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, he broke and entered the shop of Marcello Jeffery and stole 30 bottles of 5-year-old El Dorado Rum and $51,200 in cash.
Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he didn’t provide a lot number to where he lives and if granted bail, the police would not be able to locate him. Sheobalis was also positively identified by the virtual complainant.
Prosecutor Harris added that with the penalty the offence attracts, he didn’t believe the defendant should be granted bail. When the articles were recovered, they were in his possession.
The Magistrate remanded Sheobalis, and the matter was adjourned to tomorrow. It was also transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Sep 17, 2019Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for the staging of a T20 competition in the Essequibo river island. The competition has attracted seven teams; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans...
Sep 17, 2019
Sep 17, 2019
Sep 17, 2019
Sep 17, 2019
Sep 17, 2019
The chartered accountant, Mr. Nigel Hinds, who is a well known letter-writer to this newspaper had a missive published... more
Is it a coincidence that every time an election is about to be held in Guyana, the oil exploration companies suddenly announce... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been many ignominious moments at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]