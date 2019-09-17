Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Porter charged for stealing 30 bottles of rum

Sep 17, 2019

Twenty-three-year-old Indal Sheobalis was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to a break and enter charge, in which he allegedly stole a quantity of alcohol and a sum of cash.

Remanded: Indal Sheobalis

Sheobalis told the court that he hails from Supenaam Village, Essequibo Coast, where he lives with his mother, father and eleven-year-old sister. He said that he left Essequibo to go and work in the interior to provide for his family.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 13, 2019, at Itaballi Landing, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, he broke and entered the shop of Marcello Jeffery and stole 30 bottles of 5-year-old El Dorado Rum and $51,200 in cash.
Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he didn’t provide a lot number to where he lives and if granted bail, the police would not be able to locate him. Sheobalis was also positively identified by the virtual complainant.
Prosecutor Harris added that with the penalty the offence attracts, he didn’t believe the defendant should be granted bail. When the articles were recovered, they were in his possession.
The Magistrate remanded Sheobalis, and the matter was adjourned to tomorrow. It was also transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

