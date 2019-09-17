MSC thump Ace Warriors; ECC, UG, Police grab first innings

-Perez, Savory, Sampson slam centuries; six-wkt hauls for Khan, Barker, George

By Zaheer Mohamed

Host Malteenoes Sports Club registered an innings and 98-run victory over Ace Warriors when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament concluded on Sunday last.

Ace Warriors decision to bat backfired as they were bowled out for 64 in the first session on Saturday. Rawl Enmore and Murtland Ward added 34 for the opening stand before Ward was dismissed for 14. Following the demise of Enmore for 33, the rest of the innings went downhill as no other batsman reached double figures. Nichosie Barker had 3-3 off three overs and Delon Darlymple had 2-11. In reply, Malteenoes SC were reduced to 5-2, before Jeremiah Scott and Shaquille Moseley added 145 for the third wicket to stabilise the innings. Scott struck 14 fours and five sixes in a top score of 126 while Mosley made 78 with eight fours and one six.

Apart from the duo, only Jamal Jackman (10) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as MSC managed 246 all out. Asif Baksh picked up 4-55, Roger Aaron 3-28 and Andre Barker 2-46.

Trailing by 182, Ace Warriors were bowled out for 84, batting a second time, one hour and 45 minutes into the day’s play which began at 14:00hrs due to rain. Asif Baksh made 14 and R. Davis 11 as Nichosie Barker bagged 6-34 while Delon Dalrymple and Yougesh Seecharran had two each.

At DCC, Police, led by centuries from Kemol Savory and Quentin Sampson, took first innings points from the host in a drawn encounter.

DCC batted first and posted 340-9 declared. Raymond Perez blasted 18 fours and seven sixes in a fine 159 before he was stumped off Pernell London. Following the dismissal of opener Brandon Jaikarran for one, Sachin Singh and Perez added 55 for the second wicket before Singh perished for 25. Perez timed the ball well and shared in useful partnerships with Nkosie Beaton, Dexter George and Alphius Bookie. Beaton struck seven fours and one six in scoring 53 while George made 32 and Bookie 22. London claimed 3-49, Quentin Sampson 2-54 and Darson La Rose 2-71.

In reply, Police scored 374-9 declared. Kemol Savory slammed 17 fours and three sixes in a top score of 132 while fellow Essequibian Quentin Sampson made 124 including 10 fours and a similar number of sixes. Pernell London made 23 as Qumar Torrington claimed 2-67 and Dexter George 2-75.

In their second innings, DCC were 68-1 at stumps on the final day. Perez fine form continued as he struck an unbeaten 50 while Sachin Singh was not out on 12.

At Transport Sports Club, rain prevented any play on Sunday between the home team and Everest CC as cricket made a grand return to the venue after and absence of over a decade.

Batting first on Saturday, Transport SC made 170 all out. Opener Devaughn Nandan led with 61 which included five fours and three sixes; he put on 34 for the first wicket with Mark Ramsammy who made 10. Joel Spooner contributed 22 and Kevin Mc Adam 17; leg spinner Amir Khan bagged 6-27 while David Williams had 2-36.

Everest CC finished the first day on 179-8. Richie Looknauth struck 46 while Khan made 41 and Rishi Hiralall 20. Azad Mohamed and R. Sookdeo were not out on nine and one respectively. Azeem Azeez picked up 4-45 and Spooner 2-35.

At MYO, University of Guyana took first innings points from Third Class in a match which was also affected by rain. Batting first, UG made 236 all out. Melroy Stephenson scored 69, D. Pascal 30, Devon Paul 29, A. Mertland 22 and R. McGarrell 21. T. George bagged six wickets.

Third Class were bowled out for 72 in reply. Sunil Tulsiedass made 18 and Sameer Hussain 17; Dwayne Dodson grabbed 5-20 and Devon Paul 5-40. Batting a second time, UG were 57 without loss at stumps on Saturday. Stephenson and G. Thakurdeen were not out on 24 and 19 respectively. Rain prevented further play on Sunday.