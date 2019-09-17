Limacol 11-a-side football continues tonight

Play in the fourth annual Limacol football tournament that is currently in the group round-robin stage continues tonight with two more matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. The first match is schedule to kick off at 19:00hrs where Beacons FC will match skills with GT Panthers.

The second match is scheduled for 21:00hrs and Buxton Stars will play Northern Rangers in that fixture.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.

W.J. Enterprise with their Croxley Paper brand is part sponsors of the event.