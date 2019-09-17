Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

GTT runs backup fibre cable between New Hope and Timehri

Customers of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), who are located on the East Bank of Demerara, can expect reduced downtime in all GTT services following the construction of a secondary fibre cable in the New Hope to Timehri areas.

A GTT crew working on a vandalised cable.

“This redundant fibre cable will serve as a backup in cases where the main fibre is affected due to damage or vandalism. In cases of emergency, this cable can switch over from the main fibre cable and all the services will be stable. It will be a permanent measure to ensure that service is uninterrupted in this area,” explained Lindon Rutherford, GTT Engineer I.
Rutherford shared that while the two-week construction of the secondary fibre cable is going smoothly, the team is also engaged in ‘loop shortening’ in the vicinity.
Loop shortening improves the quality of DSL internet by reducing the distance between the Central Office and the Subscriber; this allows copper phone lines to manage high speed Internet.
“Subsequent to the loop shortening, we will put up cabinets that will enhance all services in the East Bank Demerara, Linden and Interior locations,” Rutherford indicated.
GTT said that part of its mission is to leverage connectivity to every home to foster a better quality of life for all Guyanese, at home and in the Diaspora, and to facilitate economic prosperity for Guyana; this is what GTT is aiming to accomplish with this specific project, aimed at continuous and uninterrupted service delivery.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

