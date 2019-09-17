“Godfather” facing yet another robbery charge

Five months after being charged for a series of robberies, Chris Pollard, yesterday returned before a city magistrate and was remanded to prison on yet another charge of similar nature.

The 18-year-old, also known as ‘Godfather’, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where his eighth charge was read to him.

The recent charge states that on September 13, 2019 at Camp Street, Georgetown, Pollard, while being in company of others, robbed Sachin Narine of one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $45,000.

Pollard entered a not guilty plea. The defendant, who to date is unrepresented by an attorney, informed the court that he is a delivery man from 53 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown. He also mentioned that he had a child on the way.

Facts of the charge presented by Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris stated that on the day in question around 17:30 hrs, Narine was walking along Camp Street talking on his phone. Suddenly, he felt someone snatch his phone and he immediately turned around to see Pollard, who was with two other males, with his phone.

Pollard reportedly told Narine “Don’t do ‘nutten’ if we ain’t do you ‘sumptun’”. This caused the Narine to raise an alarm and two police officers who were nearby responded. They were able to apprehend Pollard; however, the cellphone was not recovered.

Serious objections were made for the non-granting of bail. According to the prosecutor, Pollard has six charges before the courts presently. He added that the defendant has elevated his offences from simple larceny to larger offences.

Although Pollard denied knowledge of so many cases before the courts, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded him to prison until October 7 for the continuation of his matter.

In March of this year, Pollard was slapped with five counts of robbery. He denied all. The first two charges alleged that on February 14, 2019 and February 19, 2019 at Croal Street Georgetown, he robbed Barrat Danos of US$500 and Natasha Nurse of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone, respectively. He allegedly used personal violence on his victims.

Also it was alleged that on March 4, 2019 at Savage Street, Georgetown. Pollard stole from Rosomania Deamius, one LG cell phone valued US$120, US$1,800 cash and one passport. He also used violence.

It was further alleged that on February 14, 2019 at Croal Street, Pollard, armed with a knife, robbed Anneeza Kissoon of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone valued at $120,000.

Finally, it was alleged that on February 27, last, at Croal Street, Pollard stole from the person of Keshana Persaud, one Samsung Galaxy Edge cell phone valued at $75,000.

In 2018, he was charged for taking his father’s firearm and ammunition.